French named to Linfield University dean's list

MCMINNVILLE, Oregon – Linfield University recognized Joel French of Bonsall for earning dean's list honors during the spring 2021 semester.

The dean's list identifies students who have earned a term GPA at least equivalent to a cum laude (at least 3.650 GPA) for a given semester. It is computed following the posting of grades at the end of each semester.

Linfield University is an independent, non-profit university with campuses in McMinnville and Portland, Oregon. Since 1858, Linfield has connected a traditional liberal arts experience with practical education through 56 majors, including wine studies, sport management and nursing. Linfield competes in the NCAA Division III Northwest Conference

Submitted by Linfield University.