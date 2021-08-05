French named to Linfield University dean's list
Last updated 8/6/2021 at 2:18pm
MCMINNVILLE, Oregon – Linfield University recognized Joel French of Bonsall for earning dean's list honors during the spring 2021 semester.
The dean's list identifies students who have earned a term GPA at least equivalent to a cum laude (at least 3.650 GPA) for a given semester. It is computed following the posting of grades at the end of each semester.
Linfield University is an independent, non-profit university with campuses in McMinnville and Portland, Oregon. Since 1858, Linfield has connected a traditional liberal arts experience with practical education through 56 majors, including wine studies, sport management and nursing. Linfield competes in the NCAA Division III Northwest Conference
Submitted by Linfield University.
