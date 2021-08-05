Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

San Diego County Sheriff will not seek reelection

 
Last updated 8/6/2021 at 1:49pm

Sheriff Bill Gore announces that he will not seek reelection for a fourth term in 2022. Village News/Courtesy photo

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – On July 29, the San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore informed his 4,600 employees he will not seek reelection to a fourth term in 2022. Sheriff Gore's third term will end in January 2023.

"It is an honor and a privilege to serve the people of San Diego County. I am grateful and humbled by the continued community support that I have received for the last 12 years.

Being your Sheriff is one of the most rewarding experiences of my law enforcement career. Rewarding primarily because of the extraordinary men and women in the department who work tirelessly every day to keep San Diego the safest urban county in the nation."

Submitted by the San Diego County Sheriff's office.

 

