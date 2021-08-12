Bonsall Woman's Club to begin a new season

The Bonsall Woman's Club is meeting this month at the Bonsall Community Center to begin a new season. Village News/Courtesy photo

BONSALL – The Bonsall Woman's Club will open the new club year on Thursday, Sept. 2 with a special program.

The club will be meeting at the Bonsall Community Center, 31505 Old River Road. The doors will open at 9:30 a.m. for a social hour with the business-portion starting at 10 a.m.

Program chairs Laurie Criscenti and Cheri Marie Poulos have chosen an acoustic duo from Carlsbad, "The Journeybirds," to perform. Their music selections are known to joyfully transport the listener to another place and time. Layering harmonies over acoustic guitar and ukulele, "The Journeybirds" play selections covering a variety of genres, while adding new arrangements for a refreshing new spin. This program is a perfect start to kick off our new season.

Assorted snacks will be available and must be ordered no later than Aug. 26.

Visitors for this much anticipated meeting can be requested by emailing [email protected]

Submitted by the Bonsall Woman's Club