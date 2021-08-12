Neptune's Storm wins Wickerr Stakes

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Neptune's Storm became the first San Luis Rey Training Center horse to win a 2021 Del Mar Thoroughbred Club stakes race when he finished first in the July 18 Wickerr Stakes.

The Wickerr Stakes was a one-mile race on the Del Mar turf course for horses 3 years old and upward. Neptune's Storm, who is now a 5-year-old, led throughout and finished 1 3/4 lengths in front of second-place Majestic Eagle.

"We were expecting him to run well, and he did," said trainer Peter Miller.

The eight horses in the Wickerr Stakes included San Luis Rey 5-year-old Bob and Jackie, who is trained by Richard Baltas. Neptune's Storm and jockey Flavien Prat broke first and after a quarter of a mile, which took the leader 22.33 seconds, they had a one-length lead over second-place Bob and Jackie.

Half a mile into the race Bob and Jackie, who was ridden by Umberto Rispoli, was still in second a length behind Neptune's Storm. The first four furlongs took Neptune's Storm 48.19 seconds.

Neptune's Storm needed 1:13.14 to travel the first three-quarters of a mile. At that point he was half a length in front of Bob and Jackie, who led third-place Majestic Eagle by half a length.

Majestic Eagle took over second place as the horses approached the stretch and had a head lead at the beginning of the stretch over Bob and Jackie, who led fourth-place Border Town by a head. Neptune's Storm reached the stretch in 1:24.40 and led Majestic Eagle by two lengths at that point.

The eight horses finished within 3 1/2 lengths of each other. Majestic Eagle crossed the finish line a head in front of third-place Tiz Plus. Bob and Jackie finished fifth, a neck behind fourth-place Border Town and a neck ahead of sixth-place Homer Screen.

Neptune's Storm had a winning time of 1:35.56. "He's a very nice horse," Miller said. "We were very pleased."

The result gave Neptune's Storm seven wins, including five stakes victories, in 21 career starts. He had raced four previous times at Del Mar but had not finished higher than second.

Neptune's Storm was foaled in Kentucky on Feb. 10, 2016. He was sired by Stormy Atlantic out of Immortal Life.

Miller also trains the second San Luis Rey horse to win a stakes race at the 2021 Del Mar summer meet. None Above the Law won the July 30 Real Good Deal Stakes, a seven-furlong dirt race for California-bred 3-year-olds, by 5 1/2 lengths. Including non-stakes wins, Miller had 10 victories during the first three weeks of the meet to lead all trainers.