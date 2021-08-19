Rotary Club of Bonsall helps with clean up at the VFW

BONSALL – When the Rotary Club of Bonsall was seeking a community service project, they decided to help the VFW in Fallbrook with outside maintenance and cleanup. For this project, Chris Ingraham, commander of the VFW Post 1924 asked Karen Estes, community service chair for Bonsall Rotary, to help with cleanup on the outside of the facility. The club came out and filled the dumpster with weeds and green waste after hedging, trimming, raking and weeding.

Bonsall Rotary President Keith McReynolds said, "It was an honor and privilege for the Rotary Club of Bonsall to give back and serv...