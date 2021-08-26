FUHSD converts ASB director to teaching position

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Fallbrook Union High School District board converted the Associated Student Body director position into a teaching position.

The board voted 5-0 Aug. 9 to approve the revisions to the job description. The ASB director will now be paid on a certificated salary schedule based on years of experience and educational units accumulated. A 10% stipend will be provided for work beyond classroom activity. The ASB advisor will be paid for summer school classes at the summer school hourly rate although the summer pay is limited to 80 hours.

The job description for the ASB advisor was changed from a certificated management position to a certificated teaching position. He or she is responsible for teaching student leadership classes, directing and scheduling all school site student activity programs, and ensuring the fiscal management integrity of student body funds.

The duties of the ASB advisor also include development of a yearly activity calendar, coordination with stakeholders, coordination and leadership of pep rallies and assemblies, oversight of class competitions, oversight of Student Senate meetings, creation and oversight of the class advisors system, development of a club advisor handbook, oversight of marquee displays, oversight of ASB communication, oversight of the student store and spirit shop, supervision of athletic and other school events including organization of ticket sales and concessions, and attendance at various educational conferences.

The ASB advisor must hold a current California teaching credential and a valid California driver's license. The ASB advisor had previously reported to the assistant principal in charge of ASB. He or she will now report directly to the principal or the site designee.