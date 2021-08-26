Theatre Talk at 'A Chorus Line'

The iconic opening of "A Chorus Line" showcases many actors' talents as they audition to be part of a coveted group.

It feels like the pre-COVID world is coming back to life after a long sleep. Wait until you see "A Chorus Line" now playing at the Moonlight Amphitheater outdoor stage. It will bring you to your feet.

Choreographer/Director Hector Guerrero stepped right into Michael Bennett's dance shoes recreating "every little step" from opening night in 1975. It was a crowd-pleasing rendition filled with a stellar cast.

Musical director Dr. Randi Rudolph was splendid as she led her outstanding live orchestra from the pit.

While there were certainly many break-out parts throughout this show, primarily "A Chorus Line" is an ensemble show and, therefore I, too, will stay in step and congratulate the entire cast for its performance. Each and everyone added to the whole.

"A Chorus Line" will run Wednesday – Sunday until Sept. 4. The gates open at 6:30 p.m. for picnicking, but all adult beverages must be purchased on location.

Up next at The Moonlight is the "On Your Feet, The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan" from Sept. 15 to Oct. 2, followed by the Moonlight Youth Theatre production of "The Wizard of Oz" opening for a limited run Oct. 22. Check the Moonlight Stage website for tickets and exact dates and time.

Show time for "A Chorus Line" is 8 pm. For tickets call 760-724-2110 or visit MoonlightStage.com for details and seating charts. Seat cushions are advised for grown-ups. This show is rated 10 out of 10.

More exciting news! Over the past months while many theatres have streamed performances or provided outdoor venues, at last, more theatres are reopening. In some or most cases for indoor shows, masks will be required and possibly, proof of vaccination.

The Old Globe continues with the legendary show "Hair" until Oct. 3 in their outdoor venue. It has received high praise. For tickets, call 619-544-1000 or visit theoldglobe.org.

North Coast Rep is kicking off with "Dancing Lessons" on Sept. 8. It's about a heartfelt friendship between a science professor and a Broadway dancer. It sounds interesting. For tickets, call 858-481-1055 or visit northcoastrep.org.

The Cygnet Theatre will open Sept. 10 with the celebrated "La Cage aux Folles" playing through Oct. 24. I can hardly wait! For tickets 619-337-1525 or visit thecygnettheatre.com.

"A Chorus Line" showcases the talents of an entire ensemble.

Roustabouts Theatre is celebrating the Autumnal Equinox with a unique filmed reading of "Book of Leaves" from Wednesday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Oct. 10. For tickets, call 619- 568-5800 or visit theroustabouts.org.

The alternative-lifestyle production at Diversionary Theatre is "One In Two" from Sept. 23 – Oc. 24; for tickets or information, visit diversionary.org.

Broadway San Diego is opening the season with the national tour of "Hairspray" coming to town Nov. 16 to 21. Phone lines are currently closed, so visit Broadwaysd.com for tickets or answers to your questions.

"Alton Brown, Live Beyond the Eats" will be at Balboa Theatre for one night only on Nov. 14. For tickets visit BroadwaySD.com.

