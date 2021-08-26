Charity Golf Tournament to benefit Michele's Place

FALLBROOK – Area golfers can now register for the Fallbrook Chamber's Annual Charity Golf Tournament at Pala Mesa Resort, scheduled for Friday, Oct. 22. All the fun starts midday, with check-in at 11 a.m. and shotgun start at 1 p.m.

Tournament play is enhanced by a fabulous lunch, an opportunity drawing, contests on the course and golf awards. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Michelle's Place Cancer Resource Center, a local nonprofit where "no one faces cancer alone."

This year, Michelle's Place celebrates 20 years of service, offering over 10,000 free resources yearly to individuals and families impacted by all types of cancer. With locations in Temecula and Fallbrook, these services include support groups, classes, educational seminars, encouragement calls, financial support, and so much more. No matter the type of cancer or where a client is on their journey, Michelle's Place is here to help.

The Putting Contest will be coordinated by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library to provide additional funds to Michelle's Place.

Several sponsorships are being offered, including the opportunity to sponsor a veteran to play. For more information regarding the tournament, to make a donation or sign up to play, contact the Fallbrook Chamber office at 760-728-5845 or http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.