As Cuomo exits, Hochul to take office minus 'distractions'
Last updated 8/26/2021 at 2:01pm
Marina Villeneuve
The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – Andrew Cuomo neared the end of his decade as New York's governor Monday, Aug. 23, as he prepared to relinquish his tight grip on government to Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul in a midnight power transfer that will break another glass ceiling for women in state politics.
Cuomo, a Democrat, was set to end his term at 11:59 p.m., just under two weeks after he announced he would resign rather than face a likely impeachment battle over sexual harassment allegations.
Hochul was scheduled to be sworn in as New York's first female governor ju...
