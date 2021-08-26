How Has COVID-19 Permanently Changed the World of Work?

Duane Cameron

Special to the Village News

The COVID-19 pandemic dramatically altered the way we all work, and many companies were forced to pivot their business model to stay afloat. Now that workplaces are beginning to re-open, many employers might be wondering: are any of these changes permanent? How different will the world of work be going forward?

Here are the new workplace technology changes we think are here to stay:

• More hybrid and remote work. According to KPMG, 69% of CEOs plan to embrace a virtual workforce. Some of these companies will embrace some form of hybrid work...