How Has COVID-19 Permanently Changed the World of Work?
Last updated 8/26/2021 at 12:04pm
Duane Cameron
Special to the Village News
The COVID-19 pandemic dramatically altered the way we all work, and many companies were forced to pivot their business model to stay afloat. Now that workplaces are beginning to re-open, many employers might be wondering: are any of these changes permanent? How different will the world of work be going forward?
Here are the new workplace technology changes we think are here to stay:
• More hybrid and remote work. According to KPMG, 69% of CEOs plan to embrace a virtual workforce. Some of these companies will embrace some form of hybrid work...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)