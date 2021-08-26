HS recall group reports boost in signatures

By Rick Monroe

Attributing a mailer coordinated by Reclaim California, the group seeking a recall of the president of the Fallbrook Union High School District board reported a jump in the number of signatures collected to get it on the ballot.

“We have a way to go, but it seems people are just becoming aware, and the interest in this recall is picking up momentum,” said Heidi Roderick, chairperson of the organization Reclaim Fallbrook Schools. “We have more and more people reaching out to us every day now asking how they can help.

The group needs to collect 6,000 or more signatures b...