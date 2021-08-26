NCFPD rescues trapped patient from Land Rover crash

A traffic collision was reported 7: 14 pm tonight, Tuesday, Aug 31 for a single vehicle rescue collision that happened at the 1800 block of Green Canyon Rd, according to NCFPD PIO John Choi. PIO Choi said a Land Rover was reported to be traveling at high speeds, couldn't negotiate the turns and ran over two sets of fences before overturning.

Two people were transported to Palomar Medical Center with moderate injuries. One person self extricated when crews arrived and NCFPD had to extricate the other person who was trapped. Sheriff and CHP were on scene as well as NCFPD Engine 111, 112, Medic 114 and Battalion Chief 111.