AAUW Fallbrook holds member tea

FALLBROOK – The American Association of University Women Fallbrook held its annual Member Tea on Aug. 21 at the Hilltop Center. Traditionally members are encouraged to bring guests who are interested in finding out more about the organization. After a social hour featuring refreshments, AAUW President Margie Mosavi opened the meeting and Membership Chair Carlene Friesen introduced invited guests.

Activity chairs then spoke about the various activities in which members might participate. Among these are the mentorship program for girls at Fallbrook High School (Karen Langer Baker), the Tech Trek STEM summer camp for rising eighth grade girls (Larissa Anderson) and AAUW scholarships offered to AVID class seniors at the high school.

AAUW members, from left, Margot Dokken, Karen Lloyd, Marj Frieda and Karen Langer Baker talk before the member tea.

Members were also encouraged to sign up for the hiking, movie and mah jongg groups as well as the book club. Two new initiatives, Diversity (Diane Summers) and Public Policy (Joy Frew) were also introduced. Program chairs Susan Duling and Carolyn Thom previewed what they are planning for the upcoming year.

AAUW is a national organization founded in 1881 by some of the first women college graduates in 1881. The Fallbrook branch is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year and is proud of the contributions it has made to the community. Their branch established the first League of Women Voters in the early 1980s and the Friends of the Library in 1963.

Their mission is "Advancing equity for women and girls." For additional information, go to fallbrook-ca.aauw.net or contact Friesen at 626-201-3455 or [email protected]

Submitted by AAUW Fallbrook.