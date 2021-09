VISTA – North County Aviculturists, a club for pet bird owners and breeders, presents Johan Otter, club president and bird breeder. He will share

slides and information on Lady Gouldian Finches during the club’s Zoom meeting Sept. 4 at 5 p.m. It is free for club members and, by arrangement, for others. More information can be found at ncabirdclub.com.

Submitted by North County Aviculturists.