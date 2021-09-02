Ladies' brunch to combine lemons, music and hope

Singer, songwriter and recording artist Cindy James will perform during the Fallbrook Women's Connection brunch.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Women's Connection invites all women to attend an informational brunch in the ballroom of the Beverly Mansion at Grand Tradition Estates and Gardens, Friday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to noon, doors open at 9:30 a.m.

Lemonologists Rick and Lisa Mayer of LemonQuest Products will present the benefits of organic orchard to table lemons. They will introduce the many uses of lemons for both beauty and health. They say they like to call lemons God fruit because they naturally provide so much to our lives.

Anesa Cronin will be the inspirational speaker at the women's connection brunch.

Music will be provided by singer, songwriter, and recording artist Cindy James.

Guest speaker Anesa Cronin is a statewide recognized, now retired, probation division director. She will share a true story, "A Juvenile Delinquent Finds Hope," no matter your life challenges, there is an answer.

The cost per ticket is $25, cash or check, which includes brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way, located at the corner of South Mission Road and Grand Tradition Way near the Econo Lodge.

Free child care will be provided for younger children with reservations which are encouraged. To make a reservation, call Ginny at 760-723-3633 or email: [email protected] Sponsored by Stonecroft.

Submitted by Fallbrook Women's Connection.