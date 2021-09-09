UPDATE: Brooke Rd and Winterhaven cleared

UPDATE: The area where the electrical fire was is clear since about 7:15 am.

An electrical fire has Winterhaven and Brooke closed. It appears from North County Fire, that the incident is right in the curve where Winterhaven turns into Brooke St., possibly near the nursery operation. According to NCFPD PIO Choi, there was a fire on an electrical pole, possibly a transformer caught fire. SDGE has to survey the situation. At 4:45 am the electrical fire was reported. Drivers reported being able to get through as of 530 am, but as of 6:30 SDGE trucks were arriving on scene along . with NCFPD, which was already on scene.

Information will be released as it is available.