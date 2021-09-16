Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayObituariesContact UsDonate

By Julie Reeder 

BREAKING: Commercial fire contained to half of building

 
Last updated 9/20/2021 at 8:23am

Courtesy North County Fire Fire Protection District

Crews arrive to find a working commercial fire with flames shooting through the roof of the two-story structure on Alvarado St.

UPDATE: The two-story commercial fire at 616 E. Alvarado is fully contained and and limited to half of the building according to NCFPD PIO John Choi.

The commercial fire was called in at 4:05 am. Crews arrived on scene to find flames shooting through the roof, according to Choi. There were no injuries to report and the cause is under investigation.

Brandon and East Alvarado are still closed as of 8 am.

The owner of the building and at least one renter has been reported to be in a legal dispute.

Assisting NCFPD were Oceanside, Vista Fire, Camp Pendleton, and Calfire.

Courtesy NCFPD John Choi

The east portion of the building was consumed. THe west part of the building has been saved.

______________________________________________________________

Original story:

A working commercial fire is actively being fought this morning. It was called in at 4:05 am at 616 E. Alvarado St. Crews arrived on scene to "flames coming through the roof," said NCFPD PIO John Choi. He continued, "We are trying to contain the fire to one unit. Assisting NCFPD is Oceanside, Vista Fire, Camp Pendleton and Calfire was on scene initially.

At the time of this report Brandon St. and E. Alvarado are closed and North County Fire was asking people to avoid the area.

There were no injuries to report and the cause is still unknown.

This is an early breaking story. More details will be reported as they are available.

 

