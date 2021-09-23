Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayObituariesContact UsDonate

Fruit Salad Trees grow more than one kind of fruit

 
Last updated 9/24/2021 at 5:56pm

This stone fruit salad tree is a Saturn peach tree grafted to grow three different kinds of peaches and one kind of apricot. Fruit salad trees can also be citrus or apples. Submitted by Marci Eisenstadt

Marci Eisenstadt

Special to the Village News

"Fruit Salad" refers to the fact that the grafted trees offer a variety of fruit, but they do not always mature at the same time of the year. So you may not be able to make a "salad" of all the fruit. There are three kinds of Fruit Salad grafted trees: apple, citrus or stone fruit.

Apple Fruit Salad trees offer apples from the same family such as Anna, Dorsett golden, Fuji, and Gordon. Citrus Fruit Salad trees may have lemons, limes, grapefruit, mandarin, tangelo or oranges. Stone Fruit Salad trees may have a combination of apricots, nectarines, plums, peaches or peachcots. Most trees have three to five grafts on them.

My tree has four stone fruit grafts to a Nemaguard Peach Rootstock. The varieties are Red Barron Peach, Double Delight Nectarine, Mid-Pride Peach, and Saturn Peach. Care and maintenance is the same as any stone fruit tree.

Marci Eisenstadt is a longtime member of the Fallbrook Garden Club.

 

