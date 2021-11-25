FALLBROOK – Join the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce for a unique holiday shopping experience Saturday, Nov. 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The eighth annual Village Artisan Faire will be held in Historic Downtown Fallbrook in conjunction with the Farmers Market.

Residents are invited to come shop from a beautiful array of handmade arts made by local artisans including custom jewelry, soaps and essential oils, handcrafted wood items, upcycled art, fashion accessories, fine art, paper crafts, ceramics and more. Live acoustic music will fill the air while guests enjoy this truly delightful shopping experience.

This free event offers a wonderful alternative to the typical crazy mall shopping and is a great way to support locals and get a unique gift for all those on one’s holiday list. Celebrate Small Business Saturday and shop local!

For more information check http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org and click on the “Chamber events” tab or call the Chamber at 760-728-5845.

Submitted by Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.