Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Historical society's Whistle Stop Christmas Open House is Dec. 5

 
Last updated 11/27/2021 at 10:41am

Linda Tindall and Bev McDougal get in the festive mood as they decorate the Pittenger House for the Dec. 5 Whistle Stop Christmas Open House. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The holidays are just around the corner and it's quite evident with preparations well underway for this year's Fallbrook Historical Society Christmas Open House scheduled to take place Sunday, Dec. 5, from 2 to 6 p.m. This year's theme is "A Whistle Stop Christmas'' and it will feature activities in every building at the Heritage Center, located at the corner of Rocky Crest and Hill Avenue.

One of the highlights will be a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Donald J. Rivers Interpretive Center, also known as "The Barn." Guests will be welcome to pose with and take "selfies" with the famous pair. In addition, there will be crafts for the kids, and hot cocoa and cookies will be served. The Fallbrook High School Madrigals will also be performing throughout the event.

The open house will feature docent-guided tours of the Main Museum, the popular Pittenger House, the Ford Room and the Gem and Mineral Museum.

"Pete's Kitchen, a local catering company, will provide no-host meals in our parking lot," added committee member Pat Saunders. "And we will be having a fantastic silent auction as well."

Admission is free, however donations are more than welcome. Donations also are needed for the silent auction. Questions? Contact Pat Saunders at 442-226-6294.

Submitted by Fallbrook Historical Society.

 

