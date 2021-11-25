Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Republican Women to host District Attorney talk, Dec. 10

 
Last updated 11/26/2021 at 2:15pm



FALLBROOK – The guest speaker for the Republican Women of California’s Friday, Dec.10 meeting will be Summer Stephan, the San Diego County District Attorney. The meeting will take place at the Historic Mission Theater, 231 North Main. Doors will be open at 9:30 a.m., with the meeting starting at 10. Cost is $10 and does not include brunch. RSVP no later than Monday, Dec. 6, to Carol Shrider at 916-300-3604 or [email protected]

Submitted by The Republican Women of California.

 

