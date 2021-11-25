Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook fire fighting goes from bucket brigade to social media

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/26/2021 at 1:58pm

Village News/Fallbrook Historical Society photos

The first piece of firefighting equipment is purchased by the Fallbrook Volunteer Fire Department – a hose and cart – which could be pulled by hand or towed to a fire by someone's truck in 1926.

Lynn Sakamoto-Kay

Special to the Village News

As the impending fire season swiftly approaches, Fallbrook residents hope to be untouched by the ravages of past infernos, but they can be certain fire protection services have come a long, long way. In the early years of Fallbrook, firefighting was rudimentary. Water was in short supply and by 1885 – 16 years after the first recorded settlement by the Reche family – fighting fires relied on a bucket brigade. Sometimes, fires were just left to burn themselves out.

As the town grew, however, the threat of fire grew more ominous.

"A 1904 stov...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021