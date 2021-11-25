Former supervisor supports rural needs in redistricting

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

When the county established its redistricting process after the 2010 Census, Supervisor Bill Horn said he handled the boundary recommendations himself, based solely on population.

This year it’s more complicated with a county commission assigned the task with more stipulations. One rule that Horn says is important pertains to unincorporated areas like Fallbrook and Bonsall.

“The county charter says the unincorporated areas of the county must be represented by at least two supervisors,” Horn said last week. “Some of the maps I looked at onlin...