Masonic Cemetery hosts Wreaths Across America event

Chloe Shaver

Writer

The Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery is hosting an event to remember the lives of all veterans laid to rest there at the cemetery as well as the Odd Fellows Cemetery on Alturas Road. The event will start at 9 a.m. on Dec. 18, so guests are asked to come early. Everyone is welcome, and visitors are asked to park outside the cemetery. Wreaths will be laid after the ceremony concludes.

Wreaths Across America is a nationwide organization dedicated to ensuring all veterans’ graves are honored yearly with wreaths. American Heritage Girls Troop 3125, as well as Trail Life Troop...