Red Flag Warnings and Fallbrook/Rainbow area in danger of possible power shut offs

If your area experiences a power shutoff, the nearest Resource Center is Valley Center Library

Gusting Santa Ana winds and dangerously dry conditions returned to the region on Thanksgiving, prompting red flag warnings of critical fire danger that will continue into Friday and SDGE has issued warnings that power may be shut off in areas of high fire danger in Fallbrook and Rainbow.

If your home experiences a power is shut off and you need water, wi-fi, food, phone charging, ice, or medical device charging, you can go to the Valley Center Community Resource Center. The hours today are: Noon to 10 p.m. at the Valley Center Branch Library, 29200 Cole Grade Rd, Valley Center, CA 92082

Water trucks for livestock (residents should bring their own vessel for transporting water). Small solar-powered batteries and radios are also available.

The red flag warning will be in effect from 4 a.m. Thursday until 6 p.m. Friday for San Diego County mountains and inland valleys.

According to the National Weather Service, the forecast calls for east winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts reaching 40 to 50 mph, along with some

isolated gusts as high as 60 mph in "wind-favored'' locations.

Humidity levels, meanwhile, will fall to between 5% and 10% Thursday, then hover around 10% on Friday.

"Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly,'' according to the NWS. "Outdoor burning is not recommended.''

The winds are expected to diminish by the weekend, along with a "gradual recovery in humidity,'' forecasters said.