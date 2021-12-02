'Christmas Disneyland of Bonsall' celebrates heritage

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Michael Hefner said some locals call his home the “Christmas Disneyland of Bonsall.” The elaborate, festive decor inside the home features 40 Christmas trees and other decorations that are indeed Disneyesque but with a personal touch.

The public isn’t invited inside the home on Aquaduct Road, just west of I-15, but Hefner expects more than 200 friends and family to visit for a party in early December.

Hefner admits that it’s a bit overboard but cites a good reason for celebrating.

“The inspiration comes from when my grandmother, Guadalupe Q...