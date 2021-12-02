Free virtual technology fair can now be viewed and accessed online

SAN DIEGO – Local nonprofit San Diego Oasis, in collaboration with the County of San Diego, hosted its ninth annual “Get Connected: Technology Fair for Adults 50+” virtually and free to the public Nov. 4-5.

“We were thrilled with the content and presentations during this year’s Tech Fair,” said San Diego Oasis President and CEO Simona Valanciute. “Although the event was online, our attendees had a great time learning, engaging and being inspired by our various speakers.”

Industry giants Dr. Irwin Jacobs, Founding Chairman and CEO Emeritus of Qualcomm and Martin Cooper, “F...