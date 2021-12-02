Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Free virtual technology fair can now be viewed and accessed online

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/2/2021 at 11:29pm



SAN DIEGO – Local nonprofit San Diego Oasis, in collaboration with the County of San Diego, hosted its ninth annual “Get Connected: Technology Fair for Adults 50+” virtually and free to the public Nov. 4-5.

“We were thrilled with the content and presentations during this year’s Tech Fair,” said San Diego Oasis President and CEO Simona Valanciute. “Although the event was online, our attendees had a great time learning, engaging and being inspired by our various speakers.”

Industry giants Dr. Irwin Jacobs, Founding Chairman and CEO Emeritus of Qualcomm and Martin Cooper, “F...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021