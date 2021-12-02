Free virtual technology fair can now be viewed and accessed online
Last updated 12/2/2021 at 11:29pm
SAN DIEGO – Local nonprofit San Diego Oasis, in collaboration with the County of San Diego, hosted its ninth annual “Get Connected: Technology Fair for Adults 50+” virtually and free to the public Nov. 4-5.
“We were thrilled with the content and presentations during this year’s Tech Fair,” said San Diego Oasis President and CEO Simona Valanciute. “Although the event was online, our attendees had a great time learning, engaging and being inspired by our various speakers.”
Industry giants Dr. Irwin Jacobs, Founding Chairman and CEO Emeritus of Qualcomm and Martin Cooper, “F...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)