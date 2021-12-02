Input needed for Fallbrook Village Revitalization Project

SAN DIEGO – In partnership with the County Board of Supervisor District 5 and local community members, the County of San Diego’s Planning & Development Services initiated a planning and community engagement process for the Fallbrook Village Revitalization Project.

All community members are encouraged to complete an online Community Questionnaire, which focuses on ideas for revitalizing the study area. All responses are anonymous.

They are also invited to the next Fallbrook Infrastructure Committee meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. via Zoom video conference. Agenda topics and discussions will focus on initial results of market and parking analyses, early analysis of existing zoning requirements and design guidelines, and community outreach findings to date. The Zoom meeting link will be posted on the project website in advance of the meeting.

For more information and updates on the project, please visit https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/pds/advance/fallbrookrevitalization.html.

For additional information please contact Timothy Vertino at 619-510-2542 or [email protected]

Submitted by the County of San Diego’s Planning & Development Services.