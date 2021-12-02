Yellow Jackets' last-minute score eliminates Warriors from playoffs

Last updated 12/2/2021 at 9:37pm

Sophomore Marquise Washington, center, gains some yards for the Warriors in the CIF Division V semifinal game Nov. 19 in Blythe.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

A last-minute touchdown and two-point conversion gave the Palo Verde High School football team a 29-28 victory over the Fallbrook High School squad in the CIF Division V semifinal game Nov. 19 in Blythe.

With approximately 40 seconds left in the game, Palo Verde junior Markus Macon ran for a 14-yard touchdown. The Yellow Jackets opted for a two-point conversion attempt and Macon ran into the end zone for that score.

"It was a good high school football game," said Fallbrook coach Troy Everhart.

Fallbrook had the fourth seed in the Division V playoffs. Palo V...