Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FCC to help households to connect with Broadband

 
Last updated 12/16/2021 at 11:40am



FALBROOK – The Federal Communications Commission has launched a temporary program to help families and households struggling to afford Internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit provides a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers.

Eligible households can enroll through a participating broadband provider or directly with the Universal Service Administrative Company using an online or mail-in application.

You can learn more about the benefit, including eligibility and enrollment information, by visiting http://www.fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit, or by calling 833-511-0311.

Submitted by the County of San Diego, Planning and Development Services.

 

