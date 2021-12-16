Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Village Staff 

Sheriff Lt. Hernandez reminds everyone to protect their belongings

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/24/2021 at 4:30pm

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

San Diego Sheriff Fallbrook Substation Lt. Aldo Hernandez.

In a call on Christmas Eve between Fallbrook Sheriff Substation LT. Hernandez and the Village News, Lt. Hernandez wanted to remind the community to "protect themselves against opportunity crimes." He continued, "Thieves are out and taking advantage of inclement weather, as there are fewer people to observe their behavior, so we just want to remind everyone that it's best to secure your belongings and lock your vehicles.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 12/24/2021 22:05