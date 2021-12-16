Sheriff Lt. Hernandez reminds everyone to protect their belongings
Last updated 12/24/2021 at 4:30pm
Village News/Shane Gibson photo
In a call on Christmas Eve between Fallbrook Sheriff Substation LT. Hernandez and the Village News, Lt. Hernandez wanted to remind the community to "protect themselves against opportunity crimes." He continued, "Thieves are out and taking advantage of inclement weather, as there are fewer people to observe their behavior, so we just want to remind everyone that it's best to secure your belongings and lock your vehicles.
