Fallbrook native serves aboard USS Pearl Harbor

Samantha Murphy, Navy Petty Officer 1st Class, is serving on the USS Pearl Harbor; she was born and raised in Fallbrook and was part of Fallbrook High's MCJROTC program its first year on campus.

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – A Fallbrook, California, native is serving aboard USS Pearl Harbor, a U.S. Navy dock landing ship, currently deployed in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Mediterranean and western Indian Ocean.

Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Murphy is a Navy operations specialist responsible for managing the ship's radars, navigational systems and providing a strategic advantage for the ship's combat capabilities.

"My favorite part about being an operations specialist is being able to control aircraft and fire missiles all at the same time from a U.S. Navy warship," said Murphy.

She is the first one in her family to join the military.

"I always knew I wanted to join the military, but I couldn't decide on a branch," said Murphy. "Through trials and tribulations, my only option was the Navy, and it ended up being a blessing in disguise."

According to Murphy, the values required to succeed in the military are similar to those found in Fallbrook.

"During my senior year at Fallbrook High School, I had the chance of being in charge of a squadron for the MCJROTC program," said Murphy. "It was the first year of the program, and it taught me professionalism and introduced me to leadership skills that excelled once I enlisted into the U.S. Navy."

Homeported in San Diego, California, USS Pearl Harbor is a Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship named after the attack on Pearl Harbor Dec. 7 1941.

According to Navy officials, LSDs support amphibious operations including landings via Landing Craft Air Cushion, conventional landing craft and helicopters, onto hostile shores by transporting and launching amphibious craft and vehicles with their crews and embarked personnel in amphibious assault operations.

Serving in the Navy means Murphy is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America's focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

"The Navy contributes to national defense by demonstrating show of force across multiple fleets," said Murphy. "We are able to prove our warships can sustain out to sea and withstand anything that comes our way."

Though there are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers, Murphy is most proud of advancing in rank and receiving numerous awards.

"I have a lot to be thankful for in the Navy but my most proudest moments have been advancing in rank from seaman recruit to petty officer first class in four years, being named 2019 Junior Sailor of the Year and earning both a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal," said Murphy.

As a member of the U.S. Navy, Murphy, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.

"Serving in the Navy means being able to make a difference through my shipmates' lives and the civilians that I encounter anywhere in the world," added Murphy.