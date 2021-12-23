Silvergate Fallbrook Awarded Caring Super Star For 2022

Once again, the caregivers at Silvergate Fallbrook retirement community have been recognized for their outstanding level of care and service to seniors. The team has just received the "SUPER STAR of 2022" award from Caring.com, a leading senior living review site that rates retirement communities nationwide.

Fallbrook, CA – December 23, 2021 - Silvergate Fallbrook is excited to announce it has been named a 2022 Caring Super Star for outstanding care in

senior living by Caring.com, a leading senior living referral service and the nation's top site for retirement community reviews.

This is the third award for excellence that Silvergate Fallbrook has won in the last year, including one from SeniorAdvisor. com and San Diego Union Tribune who cast their votes for "Favorite."

"We strive daily to provide the highest quality care and services for our residents, and this award validates our delivery on that promise," said Patricia Martinez, Executive Director of Silvergate Fallbrook. "Silvergate is the only community in Fallbrook to win this award three years running. Our more than 30 years of experience in caring for seniors, the longevity of our staff, our hands-on local ownership and the outstanding care we offer are all reasons why we continue to be recognized by organizations like Caring.com. On behalf of our community staff and leadership, we want to thank those who shared positive feedback about us."

Online review sites help Americans research and select the best senior living communities. Seniors and their families often turn to the internet and consumer reviews when narrowing their options among senior living communities in their area. They rely on these peer perspectives as much as personal recommendations from friends, geriatric professionals and medical personnel.

"Congratulations to Silvergate Fallbrook for being among these highly-rated communities achieving such significant praise from their customers in online reviews," Caring. com's CEO Jim Rosenthal said. "They stand out as being among the best and most experienced in senior living care in the nation."

To be considered for the award, Caring Stars communities meet a set of criteria based on ratings and reviews from senior living residents and their family members. Some of the positive feedback that led to Silvergate Fallbrook being named a Caring Star of 2021 includes:

"My mother was a resident of Silvergate for nearly two years. I have nothing but excellent memories of her time living there," said Phil Leonelli, who spends time at Silvergate as a piano performer and recently left a touching online review about the community.

"We chose Silvergate because of the caring staff and excellent food! Have you seen the activity calendar? There is something for everyone. My

mother really enjoyed the art classes, the sing-along activities and especially looked forward to the monthly Candlelight dinners. Highly recommended!"

The award from Caring.com is one of many accolades Silvergate Fallbrook has received in the recent past, including the prestigious SeniorAdvisor.com award for 2021 Best of Assisted Living, as well as being named a 2021 Favorite in both the Independent Living and Assisted Living Community categories in the San Diego Union Tribune's Annual Reader Poll.

"We are the only community in this region to have won all three of these awards, proving that families in Fallbrook really trust Silvergate to care for

their loved ones and choose us overwhelmingly to care for Mom and Dad," said Helen Gray, Marketing Director for the community. "We are so

overjoyed with all of the positive feedback we received online from our residents, their families and the community.

While managing through this pandemic, it means even more to us this year."

About Silvergate Fallbrook Located in a tranquil setting within the rolling hills of Fallbrook, Silvergate is a full-service retirement community offering independent living, assisted living and memory care. The community has recently completed major renovations and currently has two-bedroom, one-bedroom and studio models available for private viewing.

For information about availability and pricing, call Helen Gray to arrange a private tour of the property at 760-728-8880.

Silvergate Fallbrook is located at 420 Elbrook Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028. http://www.SilvergateRR.com/FB.