Fallbrook chamber to hold January events

Last updated 12/31/2021 at 12:12pm

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce has several events planned for January. They are:

Monday, Jan. 3 – First Monday Coffee at chamber office, 9 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 10 – Educational Seminar on “Goal Setting in Uncertain Times” at chamber office, 10 a.m.

Thursday, Jan. 13 – SunUpper at Bakin’ it Up Collective, co-hosted by Portero Services, 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 19 – SunDowner at Casa Estrella Cocina de México, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 21 – Business Breakfast Club at Chamber office, 9 a.m.

Friday, Jan. 28 – Lunch Mob at Thai Thai, 12 noon.

The chamber is located at 111 S. Main Ave. For more information on the events, call 760-728-5845 or email [email protected]

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.