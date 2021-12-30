SBA San Diego District seeks nominations for 2022 Small Business Week awards

Last updated 12/31/2021 at 12:13pm

SAN DIEGO AND IMPERIAL COUNTIES – The U.S. Small Business Administration San Diego District Office is proud to announce that the SBA’s San Diego District Office is ready to accept nominations for its 2022 National and Local Small Business Week Awards, including the annual Small Business Person of the Year award.

San Diego District Office awards will be presented at a Small Business Awards ceremony in early to mid-May 2022.

Visit http://www.sba.gov/nsbw to download forms, criteria, and guidelines for submitting a nomination. San Diego District nomination guidelines and district award categories can be found at http://www.sba.gov/document/support-san-diego-district-office-local-awards.

The SBA awards given in celebration of National Small Business Week include the following categories:

National award categories:

(Accepted by the San Diego District Office no later than noon PST, Jan. 11, 2022.)

Small Business Person of the Year

Small Business Exporter of the Year

8(a) Graduate of the Year Award

Small Business Development Center Excellence and Innovation Award

Women’s Business Center of Excellence Award

(Visit http://www.sba.gov/nsbw for a list of all National Small Business Week categories, guidelines, forms, and submission information.)

San Diego District Office Local Award Categories:

(Accepted by the San Diego District Office no later than 5 p.m. PST, Feb. 1, 2022.)

· Family-Owned Small Business of the Year

· Minority-Owned Small Business of the Year

· Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year

· Women-Owned Small Business of the Year

· Young Entrepreneur of the Year

· Minority Small Business Champion of the Year

· Veteran Small Business Champion of the Year

· Women in Business Champion of the Year

· Financial Services Champion of the Year

· Small Business Journalist of the Year

The San Diego District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration serves San Diego and Imperial counties and will only accept nominations for nominees from these two counties.

Find a list of SBA District Offices at: http://www.sba.gov/about-sba/sba-locations/sba-district-offices, or search by ZIP code at: http://www.sba.gov/local-assistance.

Review the guidelines for your specific category before submitting your nomination package.

Nominations for all of the above award categories must be received by the San Diego District office by electronic submission only to the district’s BOX account at: sba.app.box.com/f/51a8b00cce4243aab137afbe70c2db7e.

To obtain information or receive a copy of the National and San Diego District nomination guidelines, contact Cynthia Harris at [email protected]

Submitted by the U.S. Small Business Administration San Diego District Office.