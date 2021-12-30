Vance 8th in 1650 at first-ever El Corzaon meet

Â

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The first-ever swim meet to be held at El Corzaon Aquatic Center in Oceanside included an eighth-place finish in the 1,650-yard freestyle race by Fallbrook Associated Swim Team member Carson Vance.

Vance, who is 15 and a Fallbrook High School sophomore, swam four events including the 1,650-yard competition. He was the only FAST swimmer to compete at the Dec. 18-20 Winter Age Group Championship meet.

El Corazon Aquatic Center is in El Corazon Park in eastern Oceanside. â€œI think itâ€™s amazing. Itâ€™s a great facility. They did a very good job building it,â...