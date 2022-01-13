NCFPD to hold virtual community forum

FALLBROOK – The North County Fire Protection District is holding an open forum on Jan. 26. Residents are encouraged to attend and discuss plans on how to improve the way NCFPD serves the community. Due to Covid concerns, this meeting has been changed from an in-person meeting to a virtual (Zoom) meeting, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. To join the Zoom meeting go to https://zoom.us/j/93238511761.

North County Fire would also like residents to take part in a community survey to help the district gain insight into the opinions and needs of the local communities. The Community Survey, which is anonymous, is located at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NCFPDCommunity.

Submitted by NCFPD.