Prepare for late-winter pruning of rose bushes

Frank Brines

ARS Master Consulting Rosarian

This month I'm going to help you get ready for the major late-winter pruning you should do in late January to late February. (I'll provide details on pruning in my February column.) Temecula Valley Rose Society will host a pruning demonstration Saturday, Jan. 22, at Rose Haven Heritage Garden (30592 Jedediah Smith Road in Temecula), just a few blocks north off Temecula Parkway.

You can also check local newspapers and nursery websites for schedules of hands-on pruning classes at different locations. Please bring clean, sharp, bypass pruners in g...