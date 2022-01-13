Tips to organize a cluttered kitchen

Placing similar items together in the pantry can help organize the space. Village News/Metro photo

FALLBROOK – Kitchens serve as the heart of many homes. Thanks to the popularity of open floor plans, kitchens also tend to be highly visible from nearby spaces, such as family rooms and even main entryways. A messy, cluttered kitchen can be an inefficient eyesore that's visible from various locations in a home. That makes getting organized in the kitchen a worthwhile goal.

The following are some tips to help homeowners organize their kitchens.

Start with the utensils

Utensils come in all shapes and sizes. Take inventory of your utensils, discarding or donating items you don't use. Next,...