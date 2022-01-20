FCAT presents 'Watersheds and Droughts'

Deirdre Des Jardins, physicist and independent analyst of California water, will be speaking at the Fallbrook Climate Action Team meeting Jan. 25. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Climate Action Team will host a talk about watersheds and droughts Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. The speaker is Deirdre Des Jardins who is a physicist and independent analyst of California water.

Des Jardins advocates for climate adaptation policies that protect vulnerable populations and ecosystems. She will talk about water issues in California and San Diego County.

FCAT presents monthly (except December) presentations about climate change and mitigation, usually on the last Tuesday of the month on Zoom. To receive the Zoom link, sign up for the group's eblast on fallbrookclimateactionteam.org.

In addition to FCAT's presentations, it is partnering with Save Our Forest to promote tree planting in Fallbrook. Order a tree from Save Our Forest, get expert planting consultation on putting the right tree in the right place, and receive a membership with the Fallbrook Land Conservancy. For information, contact Tim O'Leary at [email protected]

Submitted by Fallbrook Climate Action Team.