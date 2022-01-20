FG&MS offers $1,000 scholarship

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society is offering a scholarship of $1,000 to the most qualified applicant. Its goal is to promote higher education in the field of Earth Sciences.

Applicants must: be enrolled in a school or living in Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow, or Pala; must have a minimum grade point average of 2.5; must be enrolled in or intend to declare as Earth Sciences major; and have an interest in related fields.

Note the following dates:

● Feb. 28: deadline for receipt of application

● March Board meeting: delivery of summary by scholarship committee

● April General membership meeting: award announcement

Interested persons can fill out the online form by requesting an application from the Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society by email at [email protected], by phone at 760-728-1130 or at https://fallbrookgemandmineralsociety.wildapricot.org/

Submitted by Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society.