Pala Casino Spa Resort to host free viewing party for football's big game

PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort is excited to announce a free watch party for football’s Big Game on Sunday, Feb. 13 at Luis Rey’s Sports Bar. Guests can enjoy the action on the 14’ HD jumbotron starting at 2:30 p.m. The state-of-the-art system features lights and sound to offer guests an unparalleled viewing experience.

Day-of event admission is free, but unreserved seating is based on first come first serve availability. Select tables are available for reservations at $25 per table and seating up to four people each.

The full Luis Rey’s menu will be available during the event, featuring SoCal favorites, tempting starters and a full bar with 16 ice cold beers on draft.

For more information, or to book a table call 877-725-2766 and mention offer PalaMVP22.

As the Entertainment Capital of Southern California, Pala Casino’s wide variety of HD premium sporting events enhance an exciting array of live bands daily at both indoor and outdoor venues.

Pala Casino has state-of-the-art amenities throughout the property, including an expansive gaming floor with over 2,000 slot and video machines, 78 table games, 10 restaurants, two lounges, 2,000-seat Pala Events Center, outdoor Starlight Theater and luxury hotel.

Pala Casino is conveniently located off 1-5 and Highway 76 and is easily accessible from all counties in Southern California.

All events and promotions are subject to cancellation without notice. Learn more about the upcoming events at Pala Casino Spa Resort by visiting http://www.palacasino.com.

Submitted by Pala Casino Spa Resort.