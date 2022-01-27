Gary Dean Reagles left this world suddenly on Jan. 11, 2022, at the young age of 77. He was born in Lacrosse, Wisconsin on July 14, 1945, the youngest of seven children of Harold and Esther Reagles.

Gary was a caring husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.

He's survived by his wife Rosa; son Byron; four daughters, Leona Reagles, Lisa Wagner/Randy, Theresa Fisher/Kevin, Rhonda Horton/John; 17 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren; brother Ron Reagles/Cheryl, Mattie. He was preceded in death by his son, Gary Dean Jr.; his parents; and siblings Jackie/Delbert, Richard/Shirley, Lloyd, Jim/Ann, Sherrie/Ron.

Gary loved spending time in the kitchen creating delicious meals for his family, friends and neighbors. In his spare time, you would find him fishing, cleaning his pool or working in the yard, always whistling a happy tune.

He will be missed tremendously by his family, friends and cat Andy. Lifelong memories.

Services for Gary will be Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, 11 a.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Parish in Fallbrook.