How to keep seniors from getting lost

Caregivers can help keep seniors from wandering and explore options in finding them if they do get lost.

Lucette Moramarco

Associate Editor

Between the beginning of November and the end of December 2021, at least six senior residents of North County were reported missing after they left home. Most were found within hours, but one is still missing. For other families who may be worried about their loved ones with dementia or other health issues wandering away from home, there are ways to keep them from leaving, and to find them if they do get lost.

Alzheimer's San Diego offers tips to help prevent people with dementia from getting confused and wandering off. Those suggestions include increasin...