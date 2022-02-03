Frame earns honor roll recognition

ST. GEORGE, Utah – In a display of academic achievement, 21% of Dixie State University students earned president's and dean's list recognition for the fall 2021 semester.

Specifically, 2,627 students were included on the university's honor rolls, with 1,212 students on the president's list and 1,415 on the dean's list. Inclusion indicates students' strong commitment to their academic pursuits, as they must achieve a semester GPA of 3.9 or higher to be included on the president's list and a GPA of 3.5 to 3.89 for the dean's list. Both lists require students to complete a minimum of 15 credits.

Natalee Frame of Fallbrook was among the students included on the honor roll for the fall 2021semester.

Submitted by Dixie State University.