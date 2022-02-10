Barkly invites everyone to Bark in the Park

Fallbrook Bark in the Park invites families to bring their dogs and have an activity-filled day at Live Oak County Park. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Bark in the Park at Fallbrook's Live Oak County Park will be Saturday, March 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For details, visit the Fallbrook Dog Park website: http://www.fallbrookdogpark.com.

A fun filled day for dog(s) and their owners will begin with a Blessing of the Animals at 10 a.m., followed by a community walk around the park. Many dog contests are offered (cutest puppy, best tail wag, cutest costume, etc) which can be registered for on the website. There will be food trucks available: a barbecue truck, coffee and pastry truck, and the Mahalo Ice truck, so come and have a bite to eat.

There will also be demonstrations such as dog frisbee and raptors, a booth where pets can be microchipped for $10, raffle gifts, and activities planned for children. Various types of vendors will offer their goods, so visitors can come and browse.

This is an event to which families and furry friends are invited. Be sure to "bark" the family calendar for an "arfully" good time.

Submitted by Friends of Live Oak Dog Park.