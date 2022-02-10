Garden club topic is California native plants for home gardens

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Garden Club is pleased to present Susan Liebes of the Fallbrook Land Conservancy as the guest speaker at the Tuesday, Feb. 22 General Meeting. Learn about California native plants that provide valuable wildlife habitat on FLC's open space preserves and also thrive in the home garden. The plants have distinct growing requirements but can be successfully grown in home gardens, bringing color to the garden year-round.

Liebes has been gardening with native California plants for 20 years. She has been volunteering with the Fallbrook Land Conservancy's Native Plant Restoration Team for nine years, and has been on the FLC Board of Directors for five years, serving as chair since 2018.

Meetings are held at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane. Social time starts at 12:30 p.m., with the business meeting at 1 p.m. and the program at 2 p.m. The public is welcome. State and county mask mandates will be followed.

For further information relating to the club and its activities visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Garden Club.