Growing up in Fallbrook, Perry Lewis Fleming recently passed away while living in Pineville, Louisiana. Perry was born July 15, 1944, in Escondido to parents James and Theressa Fleming and passed away Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, after a lengthy illness.

He graduated from Fallbrook Union High School in 1962 and played center on the champion basketball team that same year. Perry attended Palomar Jr College one semester before he joined the United States Air Force. He was an airplane mechanic and proudly served his country in Vietnam. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, Pineville, and gave many people Armor of God commemorative coins. He was Commander of the DAV Honor Guard and made octagon picnic tables for the raffle ticket event every Nov. 11.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Theressa Fleming; one son, Cpt. Perry Dean Fleming; and one sister, Thelma Fleming Keding.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Billye Hammock Fleming; son Jeffrey Lewis Fleming (Erica); two daughters, Kristal Fleming Ducote (Blake) and Hope Fleming Ringler (Allen); sister Donna Fleming Niemeier (Ken); three step-children, Anna Hammock, Carole Ivey, and John Hammock; 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and multiple nieces, nephews, and many friends; and his little Yorkie, Jessie Lee.

The family requests that memorials be made to any charitable veterans organization.