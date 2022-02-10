S. Mission completely open after solo accident/rescue
2/15/2022
6pm UPDATE:
NCFPD reports that South Mission Rd. is open. The S. Mission accident involved a single driver with minor injuries who did not transport to an area hospital. The black pick up truck was overturned off the roadway and required stabilization before the driver could be extricated.
4 pm:
Accidents on S. Mission and DeLuz Rd close lanes
An extended traffic collision involving a rescue and extrication that's been reported at about 4 pm on northbound S. Mission Rd. near the Airpark. All northbound lanes of S. Mission are closed at this time and traffic is being detoured or turned around.
Another collision, a head-on, was reported on DeLuz Rd. at 3:53 pm in the 2100 block between a maroon SUV and a gold sedan at about the same time.
Traffic is impacted in DeLuz as well.
