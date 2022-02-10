Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Village Staff 

S. Mission completely open after solo accident/rescue

 
Last updated 2/15/2022 at 6:35pm

Village News/AC Investigations Anthony Campbell

A person is being rescued and extricated from a black pickup truck on S. Mission. The northbound lanes are closed to through traffic.

6pm UPDATE:

Village News/AC Investigations Anthony Campbell

Traffic backs up and is detoured with northbound lanes closed on S. Mission.

NCFPD reports that South Mission Rd. is open. The S. Mission accident involved a single driver with minor injuries who did not transport to an area hospital. The black pick up truck was overturned off the roadway and required stabilization before the driver could be extricated.

4 pm:

Accidents on S. Mission and DeLuz Rd close lanes

An extended traffic collision involving a rescue and extrication that's been reported at about 4 pm on northbound S. Mission Rd. near the Airpark. All northbound lanes of S. Mission are closed at this time and traffic is being detoured or turned around.

Another collision, a head-on, was reported on DeLuz Rd. at 3:53 pm in the 2100 block between a maroon SUV and a gold sedan at about the same time.

Traffic is impacted in DeLuz as well.

 

