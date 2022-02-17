Senior living: an ideal alternative to aging in place at home for seniors

Silvergate Fallbrook resident Mari Spirito dines in the courtyard of her new home – the senior living community of Silvergate Fallbrook, where she now participates in many of the community's events and activities. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – As seniors emerge from isolation at home and look for opportunities to be more active and involved with others again, many are considering a move to a senior living community, where socializing is easier and the day-to-day lifestyle advantages far outweigh the perceived benefits of aging in place at home.

Independence or isolation?

Studies find that seniors often equate aging in place at home with independence, but ironically, this often results in more isolation and less independence. After the passing of a spouse or close friends, growing physical challenges, a desire to...