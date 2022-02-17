Senior living: an ideal alternative to aging in place at home for seniors
Last updated 2/18/2022 at 6:30pm
FALLBROOK – As seniors emerge from isolation at home and look for opportunities to be more active and involved with others again, many are considering a move to a senior living community, where socializing is easier and the day-to-day lifestyle advantages far outweigh the perceived benefits of aging in place at home.
Independence or isolation?
Studies find that seniors often equate aging in place at home with independence, but ironically, this often results in more isolation and less independence. After the passing of a spouse or close friends, growing physical challenges, a desire to...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)